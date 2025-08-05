Firefighters rush to field near Ludlow as large blaze involving crops spreads to shed

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.19pm today (August 5) reporting a fire in a field off Rocks Green near Ludlow.

Severn fire crews including the incident support unit were deployed to the scene. Crews from Ludlow, Craven Arms, Telford Central, and Tweedale fire stations were joined by an operations officer and also received assistance from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service crews to bring the blaze under control.

Reports from the fire service said approximately 200 by 100 metres of standing crop was alight. The fire also affected a domestic shed.

Firefighters used beaters to tackle the fire. A drone was also used to check for hotspots.

The incident was declared under control by 3.26pm.