'Keep our public spaces safe, welcoming and walkable' - Ludlow council rolls out a friendly initiative to tackle dog mess

Ludlow Town Council is placing stencils on pavements to remind people not pick up any mess left behind by their dog.

The 'Clean Streets, Happy Feet!' initiative is being conducted with the help of Shropshire Council's dog warden team.

A town council member and county council's dog warden with the new sign

Last week, members of the town council and a Shropshire Council dog warden were out promoting the scheme.

A spokesperson said: “Ludlow is rolling out a fresh initiative to tackle dog fouling — with the help of Shropshire Council’s Dog Warden (and her four-legged assistant), we’ve welcomed new pavement stencils designed to remind and deter.

“These eye-catching markers will soon appear on Ludlow’s streets as part of our mission to keep public spaces safe, welcoming, and walkable for everyone.

“Let’s all do our bit to keep Ludlow beautiful. Bag it, bin it, and spread the word. Look out for the new stencils soon on our pavements.”

The council said that people can inform the council of the worst affected areas here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/95FYRQT.