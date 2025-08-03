School pupils and staff raise thousands of pounds for Shropshire children's hospice

Moor Park school has raised £4,000 for its chosen charity, Hope House Children's Hospice, during the 2024/25 school year.

Several fundraising events were held at the private school throughout the school year, including a festive Christmas jumper day, bake sales, a handmade craft sale, and the school’s popular colour run.

Moor Park headmaster James Duffield commended the collective effort of pupils, staff and the wider school community.

He said: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the entire Moor Park community for their dedication and generosity. Supporting Hope House has been an incredibly meaningful experience, and we are honoured to contribute to such a vital and inspiring local charity."

After choosing the hospice as its chosen charity for the year, Moor Park welcomed area fundraiser for Hope House Children’s Hospice Dawn Ball to the school in January. She spoke to pupils about the care and services Hope House provides to seriously ill children in the region.

Funds raised by Moor Park will go towards Hope House's incredible work in the region.

Dawn Ball, area fundraiser from Hope House, added: "We are absolutely delighted to thank Moor Park School for raising an incredible £4,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospices during their school year - the most they have ever raised for charity.

"It has been truly heart-warming to hear about the wide range of creative and energetic ways the pupils, staff, and families raised money - from 'eat cake bake sales' and colour runs to making and selling bracelets and even hand-knitted hedgehogs.

"Every event was a wonderful reflection of the school’s generosity, spirit, and commitment to making a difference."