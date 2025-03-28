Charity shop eyes up part of Ludlow warehouse for new furniture store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Under the scheme, put forward by Spencer Manufacturing, around 900 square metres of their Sheet Road warehouse would be turned into a shop premises for Herefordshire-based charity St Michael's Hospice.

The charity says it has been looking for suitable premises in Ludlow "for several years" and, if plans are approved, the new shop would focus on selling second-hand furniture and bulky items.

Meanwhile documents submitted with the plans by Spencer Manufacturing say downsizing their warehouse would reduce the company's overhead costs.

Around 6 full-time jobs and four part-time roles could be created by the proposals.