Shropshire centenarian reveals her secret to a long life as she celebrates with surprise visitor

Phyllis Betts marked her 100th Birthday with a tea party at Churchill House Care Home in Ludlow, Shropshire this week.

Miss Betts received a surprise visitor on the day when Crumpet the Shetland pony was welcomed as a surprise guest.

Phyllis, who had expressed a wish to ride a horse on her 100th birthday, was delighted to include her unexpected visitor in the celebrations.

She also received a birthday card from King Charles and The Queen, which took pride of place.

Phyllis was joined by friends, other residents, and the caring team to celebrate her milestone birthday and Churchill House provided cupcakes, tea and balloons.

Phyllis and her twin sister Margery were born in Hackney, London in 1924. She also had an older sister, Barbara.

Just 15 when the Second World War broke out, Phyllis spent her war years in a factory testing the first wireless telephones, which were destined to be used by British troops in the field of combat.

After the war Phyllis worked as a librarian for the American Air Force in three separate bases around the UK. She never married and instead travelled widely, spending over a year living in New Zealand, where she still has family today. Her twin sister Margery sadly died in 1984.

The centenarian, who never married, says she has lived a charmed life, but has put down the secret to her old age by not taking sugar in her tea.

She said: “I have led a charmed life in many ways. By not marrying I have had the luxury and freedom to pursue my own dreams and to work and travel where I have wanted – not that I was short of marriage offers!

“I’m not sure what the secret to reaching 100 is, but perhaps not taking sugar in my tea has helped?

“The team at Churchill House has gone out of their way to make my birthday a truly memorable day and I loved having Crumpet the pony with us to join in the celebrations. He was very well-behaved!”

Steve Evison, Churchill House home manager, said: “It has been a joy for us to join Phyllis in marking this wonderful milestone. We were delighted we managed to keep the appearance of Crumpet the pony a secret from her, as not much gets past her.”