Information board highlighting town's credentials planned for outside popular venue

Ludlow Town Council is asking Shropshire Council for permission to add the information board outside the Assembly Rooms in the town, and has submitted an application to the authority outlining the proposal.

Under the plan the board will be place on Mill Street, between a bench and a green utility cabinet.

The board offers a guide to what’s ‘out and about’ in Ludlow, including the castle, museum, brewery, St Laurence’s Church, the Assembly Rooms themselves, and more.

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

The proposed information board. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

Meanwhile an application has been submitted to demolish a home – and replace it with six new ones.

The proposal relates to Oteley Bungalow off Oteley Road in Shrewsbury.

The plan for the site, which is described as having an extensive large garden area, is to replace the bungalow six homes, each containing three bedrooms.

The proposal says the homes would be arranged in two terraced blocks of three units.

Each house will have two parking spaces under the plans.

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.

The council is also being asked to consider plans from a pub to create new guest rooms.

The Dog, at Church Street Ruyton XI Towns, has requested permission to convert an existing outbuilding into the accomodation.

The proposal says the space would allow for three duplex rooms, and an accessible suite.

Market Drayton Town Council is also requesting permission to build a shelter for young people at the skate park on Newport Road.

In Telford, Telford & Wrekin Council has been asked to approve plans for a self-build home on land next to Homecroft on Cheshire Coppice Lane, Bratton.

The authority will decide on the plans at a later date.