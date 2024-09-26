Bus replacement bus got grounded as driver turned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Diamond Bus was snapped in its precarious position by someone who compared it to a scene in the film The Italian Job.

Alex Williams, the Operations Manager at the Kidderminster Depot of Diamond Bus West Midlands confirmed that no-one was hurt in the Thursday morning incident.

Alex said: "Whilst sending out a replacement vehicle a driver turning the vehicle round on the carpark suffered a grounding.

"There were no passengers on board, and the driver is okay."

Alex confirmed that there are "no delays to the service and the two vehicles operating" on the 292 route between Kidderminster and Ludlow are "on time".

Alex added that the vehicle is back at the company's depot.