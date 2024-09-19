Ambulance and police sent to three-vehicle smash in south Shropshire

Six fire crews, an ambulance and West Mercia Police officers attended the collision on the A49 at Bromfield, northwest of Ludlow, although nobody was reported trapped.

It happened at about 3.30pm.

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Six fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"Road traffic collision involving three vehicles. No persons trapped. Crews made vehicles safe and assisted with casualty care and traffic management."