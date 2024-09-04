Watch: Why it's 'time to draw a line in the sand' on town walls that collapsed over a decade ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That's the view of the new chairman of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust (LTWT) who is determined to use the collapse more than a decade ago in 2013 as a positive motivation.

Colin Richards MBE, is a renowned expert in historic buildings and believes the community has the resources and skills to get the job done.

Mr Richards says he recognises the pressures on local government finance and on taxpayers of the costs, which have most recently been estimated in excess of £3 million.

Ludlow Town Walls, September 2, 2024

Mr Richards says he thinks the community has the "talent to bring to the project" and the trust will "try to get external funding for the repairs".

But more than that he sees it as an opportunity in education, training and to shine a light on the positive aspects of Ludlow.

In this way he says the repair of the 13th century section of walls need not be a "burden on the taxpayers".

The collapse of the walls has also meant the community has lost a garden of rest for more than a decade.

And the collapsed section of the wall in Upper Linney has been a blot on the landscape ever since.

Now Mr Richards is keen to "draw a line in the sand".

"We've got to address this," he said. "We have got to do this now, it is our time and we have got to do it now.

"I am confident we can do it."

Mr Richards became the town walls trust chairman following the death of the highly respected Richard Cundall, whose funeral will be taking place at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow on Friday, September 6.

The trust had been “rested” under the auspices of Ludlow Civic Society under a belief that repair work had been programmed.

But with no start to the works on the horizon Mr Cundall and Mr Richards had revived the LTWT, engaged with all the trustees and received the patronage of Bill Klemperer, former head of archaeology for the West Midlands region of Historic England.

Mr Richards was the historic environment manager for Shropshire Council between 2009 and 2014, including the dramatic collapse and its immediate aftermath.

A section of the town's medieval walls collapsed behind the parish church, on Upper Linney, behind St Laurence’s Church, in the early hours of February 18, 2013, damaging a car and several garages.

Nearby residents were evacuated and although no-one was injured it led to calls for the wall to be repaired.

But since then it has been stuck between authorities, with the involvement of church and councils, barristers and an ever-increasing repair bill. Earlier this year the bill was estimated at more than £3 million.

A set of big fundraising events will create a continued focus on the project.

This includes a lantern procession around the walls on the evening of Friday, November 15 with key historical figures of the past 900 years stationed around the wall to address the procession with tales of life in Ludlow in past centuries.

In the summer of 2025, a medieval living village will be set up for an event in the Garden of Rest and in 2026 an International Stone Carving Festival will once again be held there.

There will be many other events in the forthcoming months which will involve both national and international heritage organisations who have all expressed an interest to help the Ludlow community to resolve this long-standing conservation matter.

The trust was set up 18 years ago at the behest of English Heritage to be a charity and co-ordinate access to funding.

The Ludlow Residents Group had also created a special focus group on the issue as people expressed their frustration.

And Mr Richards is set to give an update on the walls situation - among other issues in the town - to its next meeting on Saturday, September 7 between 6pm and 7pm in Oscars at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Anyone can attend.

If anyone would like to assist with the work of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust particularly with creating an internet/social media presence or bringing other specialist skills, contact Colin at richards.colin@aol.com or 07891 432991.