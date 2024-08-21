Former pub set to become dentists if council agrees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme would see the Grade II-listed former Nags Head pub building on Corve Street converted into a dentists – around two years after approval was granted to turn the premises into tourist lets.

The application put forward by Zia Rehman of Corve Street Dental would see an existing dental business relocate into the new premises, which was last used as a public house in the late 1990s.

The ground floor of the building, next door to the town’s Tesco supermarket, has more recently been used as an art gallery with a bed and breakfast on the floors above.

The former Nags Head pub at 131 Corve Street, Ludlow, could become a dental surgery under new plans. Picture: Google

In May 2022, permission was granted to Leonis Estates to convert the ground floor of 131 Corve Street into a “high-end furnished holiday let”, along with a holiday rental to the rear of the ground floor, and a two-bedroom apartment on the building’s second floor.

The building was auctioned with the extant planning permission in late 2023.

Now, a new scheme would see the building converted into a dental surgery instead, with internal alterations and a covered corridor constructed in alleyway space which fronts onto Corve Street.

“We consider that the principal of development is now established meaning that this application should be determined on design terms, and the impact on the heritage asset,” said a supporting statement submitted with the application.

“The building’s historic features, such as the timber beams, and brickwork, will be preserved and restored, while new features will be added to provide modern amenities and facilities.

“The proposed business is highly likely to remain viable for many years to come, and as the ground floor of the scheme on the high street will once again be returned to long term use, this will help to contribute to the regeneration and long-term health and activation of the high street in Ludlow.”

Shropshire Council will decide on the application in due course.