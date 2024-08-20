Shropshire singer to bring her Edith Piaf show to Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sally Jones, from Bridgnorth, brought her show The Life Story & Songs of Edith Piaf to her hometown last year, to much acclaim from local theatregoers.

Now Sally, who is bringing the show, which has received five star reviews from West End Theatres during its run in London and continues to tour around the UK, to the Assembly Rooms in Ludlow.

Sally said many people may be aware of Edith Piaf's songs without realising it.

She said: “As well as featuring Piaf's famous Non Je Ne Regrette Rien in last year’s Rugby World Cup, the theme tune for the Paris Olympics was also an Edith Piaf song: Hymne a l’ Amour or Hymn to Love and of course Celine Dion brought this wonderful song to the forefront in the opening ceremony. Both of these songs are also being currently used in UK TV commercials.”

She said in addition to the familiar numbers, she will be telling the fascinating story of how‘The Little Sparrow” rose from the backstreets of Paris to become the most successful female singer in the world.

Bill’s Kitchen in Ludlow is also offering a special French themed pre-show dinner on the day of the performance to get people in the Parisian mood.

The Life Story & Songs of Edith Piaf is on at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Friday, September 6. Tickets cost £18 and are available at: ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/