Farmer denies strangling a man
A Shropshire farmer is to face a jury, accused of strangling a man in Ludlow last year.
Christopher Bonnell of Hope Bagot in Ludlow pleaded not guilty to intentional strangulation of the man between October 11 and October 13 when he appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.
The 33-year-old was told he was to stand trial on September 1, 2025.
Mr Bonnell was given unconditional bail ahead of the hearing next year.