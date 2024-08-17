Farmer denies strangling a man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Christopher Bonnell of Hope Bagot in Ludlow pleaded not guilty to intentional strangulation of the man between October 11 and October 13 when he appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

The 33-year-old was told he was to stand trial on September 1, 2025.

Mr Bonnell was given unconditional bail ahead of the hearing next year.