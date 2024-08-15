Emergency services attend road traffic collision in Ludlow involving van and two cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.09pm this evening (Thursday August 15) reporting the incident on the B4365 in Stanton Lacy, Ludlow.

One fire crew was sent from Ludlow Fire Station to the scene. Land Ambulance and the Police also attended the incident.

The road traffic collision involved two cars and one van. Firefighters 'made vehicles safe'.

Crews were finished at the scene by 6.44pm.