Roadworks that have overrun for months will be paused next week - but only temporarily

Severn Trent is spending a total of £78 million on projects to increase the quality of bathing water across the region, including in Ludlow where crews have been digging up Temeside since April to replace old sewer pipes.

During the excavation works they found a gas main that doesn't quite line up with the plans. The company says it will be letting the local community know what is happening and when.

Lisa Orme, community communications manager at Severn Trent said: “Our work on Temeside as part of our £78 million bathing rivers project is coming along really well, with the upgrades to the pumping station finished and our work on Temeside Road nearly complete.

“Unfortunately, during our recent work we uncovered a gas pipe which wasn't where it was expected to be. We are therefore pausing the final stages of the project to coordinate with Cadent to divert the gas pipe.

“To minimise disruption, we are temporarily reopening Temeside as soon as possible next week. We'll need to put the closure back in place to finish our works and will contact customers in the area beforehand.

“We know that roadworks can be inconvenient and would like to thank everyone for their continued patience while we complete this project, which will reduce spills and improve water quality in the River Teme."

Councillor Viv Parry, who represents Ludlow South on Shropshire Council said: "The road will be open next week definitely.

"The current roadworks have overrun by a month. We will be glad when it is over.

"People have been saying it must have been very quiet with no traffic but they had the machines going 'thump, thump, thump' night and day."

Temeside was closed near the junction with Old Street while Severn Trent Water upgraded pipework under the road, as part of a multi-million pound scheme to reduce waste water discharges into the river during heavy storms.

Severn Trent Water says its Bathing Rivers Project is “ground-breaking”, and will raise water quality in the River Teme towards bathing quality status once the work is completed.

The work being completed is part of a £78 million scheme designed to improve 50km stretches of river in Shropshire and Warwickshire.

Other works included the installation of new storm tanks, and two new final settlement tanks which the firm says will increase the town’s flood water handling capacity.