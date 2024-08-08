'You're on a path of criminality, stop now': Judge warns 19 year old shoplifter

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nathan James Warner-Goucher pleaded guilty to stealing £12.50 of Strongbow Dark Fruits from a One Stop shop in Ludlow on March 16, 2024.

Warner-Goucher, of Chestnut Grove, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to one count of theft when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said it was a straightforward example of shoplifting which was caught on CCTV.

She added that he had some other recent examples of shoplifting on his record which prompted the judge to ask Warner-Goucher "what's going on?".

Ryan Khaira, mitigating, said: "He was extremely intoxicated and wanted more to drink."

He described Warner-Goucher as a "very articulate young man who knows right from wrong" and he has a job for three days a week.

Deputy district judge Vijaya Monro asked him "what's going on" and whether he had been following the crowd.

He replied that he now sticks to himself and his girlfriend and added: "I have been thinking about it a lot more.

"I will be staying out of trouble."

Judge Monro warned him that he was on a "path of criminality if you do not stop now."

But she handed down a 12 month conditional discharge warned Warner-Goucher to "just stay out of trouble."

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £12.50 to the One Stop and £85 in prosecution costs.