Watch as runners take on the annual Ludlow 10k and Half Marathon

The event, which this year features a more family-friendly 5k race, has been running in the town since 2018.

But last year it was taken over by local organisers Harriet Dearden and Andrew Silvey after the previous national promoters pulled out.

“It is our second year of running it,” said Harriet. “It was always such a a great race when Endurance the previous organisers pulled out we thought it would be a real shame for the town to lose it.

“We have made some changes, so it is now on a Sunday and is more away from town centre so it now takes place in a really stunning setting that's such as lovely course along the roads, local woods and and beautiful trails of one of the country’s prettiest towns.

“We have had a real mixture of people here. I think the youngest runner is 16 but we also have people in their 70s.

“Some have been running for charity, others are from running clubs, but what has been really nice is a lot of people have brought their children to come and watch.”

She said the half marathon, which began at 8am, was won by Sam Juson for the men, in a time of 1 minute 15 seconds, and Amy Fulford for the women in 1hr 42minutes,

Jamie Shingler and Shavaun Jordan won the 10k race, which started at 9am, for the men and women respectively.

“It was a glorious morning,” said Harriet. “Over 200 people took to the start line for the three different courses, so it was a terrific morning. We are thrilled with how it is gone.”