South Shropshire village hit with power cut - dozens of homes lose electricity supply
A large number of residents in a south Shropshire village were left without power this morning.
By Luke Powell
Published
National Grid has reported that 85 properties in Burford - south of Ludlow - experienced a power outage from 7.43am due to a high-voltage incident.
The electric and gas company expects the problem to be resolved and power to be restored by 1.30pm.
Updates on the incident can be found at: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/