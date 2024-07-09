Shropshire Star
South Shropshire village hit with power cut - dozens of homes lose electricity supply

A large number of residents in a south Shropshire village were left without power this morning.

By Luke Powell
National Grid has reported that 85 properties have been affected, picture via National Grid

National Grid has reported that 85 properties in Burford - south of Ludlow - experienced a power outage from 7.43am due to a high-voltage incident.

The electric and gas company expects the problem to be resolved and power to be restored by 1.30pm.

Updates on the incident can be found at: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/

