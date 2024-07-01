Ludlow's new drive-through Costa gets go-ahead for longer opening hours

Blackfriars Developments Ltd lodged proposals to build an 1,800 square ft Costa Coffee store earlier this year on land near Sainsbury’s supermarket at Rocks Green, Ludlow, which had previously been earmarked for a petrol station.

The development was approved by Shropshire Council planners in May, but shortly afterwards developers Blackfriars applied for permission to vary the hours for the site which would see the coffee shop able to trade from 5.30am if required.

Planning conditions on the original application limited the store to an 8am opening from Monday through Saturday and from 10am on Sunday to reduce potential noise effect on neighbours. However the firm says an acoustic barrier set to be built as part of the development would mititate any noise problems.