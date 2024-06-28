Company gives update on when they expect to fix water supply problem near Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Trent Water say there has been a water leak in the Coreley area of the SY8 postcode district near the south Shropshire market town.

In an update they say that teams are carrying out some 'essential repair work' on the leak that was located in the area.

"Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customer’s supplies have now been impacted," a statement read.

"The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 1pm."

Updated information will be posted on the company website.