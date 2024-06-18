See the 'secret garden' opening to the public this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ludlow Secret Garden at Steventon Terrace has been lovingly created by Carolyn and Kevin Wood over 20 years.

The couple have actually lived at the home for more than 40 years, but only decided to seriously tackle the garden, which covers around three quarters of an acre, around 20 years ago.

Since then it has become a true labour of love.

In recent years the couple have been opening up their pride and joy for the National Garden Scheme in an effort to raise money for good causes – inspired by the care Macmillan nurses provided to Mrs Wood's father.

The garden was untouched when they first moved in, but now Mrs Wood said they can't even be away for a weekend without feeling like they should be working on it.

She said: "It had never been touched. It was completely overgrown, it was a farmhouse and no-one had bothered with it because it was three quarters of an acre.

"We had to clear it and then got really interested about 20 years ago – I think it is something you get more interested in as you get older.

"Now we are in it every day. We are literally in there every day."

She added: "If we go away for a weekend or a week we come back and I think 'why did we leave it'."

The hidden garden sits behind a terrace, and stretches along the rear of six of the terraced houses' gardens.

Mrs Wood said they were delighted to share the garden with visitors – and raise money for a good cause.

The garden, at 21 Steventon, New Road, Ludlow, SY8 1JZ, will be open from 12.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, June 22.

Cakes, teas, and coffee will be available and the garden is dog and wheelchair friendly.