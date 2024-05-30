New Costa drive-through to open in Ludlow after permission granted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National chain Costa Coffee lodged proposals to build an 1,800 square ft store on vacant land near Sainsbury’s supermarket at Rocks Green earlier this year.

The site was originally earmarked for a petrol station when the supermarket was approved in 2017, but the developers say a lack of demand for the site from petrol retailers had led to them finding alternative uses for the land.

Around 15 new jobs will be created by the development and add around £250,000 per year to the economy, a supporting statement from Blackfriars Developments says.

The site on Duncow Road, near the A49 in Ludlow, the site of a planning application for a new drive through coffee store

“The proposed coffee shop will provide employment opportunities within the out of centre retail park,” they said.

“It is estimated that the proposed development would create 15 new full/part time jobs with flexible shifts, the equivalent of eight FTE(full-time equivalent) jobs.

“The proposed coffee shop will also provide a valuable facility for Sainsbury’s shoppers and workers, drivers passing by, and nearby residents. There are wider benefits from having an established business in this prominent, sustainable location.”

Around 30 car parking spaces will also be provided for customers, along with a waiting area for customers using the drive-through.

Costa’s former store in King Street has been vacant since the firm moved out of the town centre in 2023, although they maintain a store presence in Tesco supermarket on Corve Street. The developers say the closure of the King Street store was unrelated to plans for the drive-through at Rocks Green.

“The design, scale and character of the proposed development are all appropriate and acceptable and a suitable form of commercial enterprise for the subject site,” said a report from Shropshire Council’s planning officer.

“There is negligible impact on the highway network and additional parking will represent an improvement to the existing facilities and will allow a better flow of traffic.

“A noise barrier and plant enclosure, as detailed in the submitted Noise Assessment, shall be installed and maintained.”

Less than seven days after the scheme was approved, Blackfriars lodged an application to vary the trading hours from the originally approved opening times of 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 5pm on weekends and bank holidays.

The firm says an acoustic report provided by Shropshire Council as part of the original application supports the amendment.

If approved, the new application could see the store open from 5.30am until 11pm Monday to Sunday.