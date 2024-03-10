Emergency services respond as vehicle crashes into bollard in Ludlow

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews rushed to the scene of the incident at around 4.30am to reports of a crash with "persons trapped."

Three fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender, were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington - with an Operations officer also in attendance.

According to the fire service's incident log crews used the following equipment to deal with the incident:

Environment agency equipment

Small gear

The Highways Agency, the Land Ambulance Service and the Police also attended the crash.

It turned out when they arrived that one vehicle had been involved in a collision with a bollard.

Nobody was trapped but a casualty was left in the care of ambulance staff.

Fire crews made the vehicle safe and their involvement was declared over at 5.07am.