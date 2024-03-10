Shropshire Star
Emergency services respond as vehicle crashes into bollard in Ludlow

Emergency services responded to a crash on the A49 near Ludlow early on Sunday morning.

Stock image of Shropshire fire crews dealing with a collision incident.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews rushed to the scene of the incident at around 4.30am to reports of a crash with "persons trapped."

Three fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender, were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington - with an Operations officer also in attendance.

According to the fire service's incident log crews used the following equipment to deal with the incident:

  • Environment agency equipment

  • Small gear

The Highways Agency, the Land Ambulance Service and the Police also attended the crash.

It turned out when they arrived that one vehicle had been involved in a collision with a bollard.

Nobody was trapped but a casualty was left in the care of ambulance staff.

Fire crews made the vehicle safe and their involvement was declared over at 5.07am.

