Rotary club supports three new leaders of tomorrow as sponsorship scheme looks to the future

Arlo Watson, aged 15, and Evan Prosser,16, both live and are educated in Ludlow while the third, Henry Dyer, 16, comes from Cleobury Mortimer.

They are being supported by the Rotary Youth Leadership Award scheme in 2024. The group is inviting young people to become involved in the 2025 scheme.

While all three selected this year are boys, in the past the club has sponsored both boys and girls.

A spokesperson for the club said RYLA is regarded as one of the most successful youth schemes run by Rotary.

It offers a fun yet intensive training programme for young people, both boys and girls, aimed at nurturing and encouraging leadership and communication skills and giving participants a head start at an early age.

Over the course of the five-day residential camp, which this year is to be held in August at Albrighton on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, activities are arranged which encourage initiative and organisational skills and which help participants to develop confidence and creative problem-solving methods.

The youngsters work in teams and are supervised at all times by trained and qualified instructors. In line with the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, outdoor pursuits are a crucial part of the experience. Debates and discussion are also encouraged.

In sponsoring the youngsters, Ludlow Rotary Club meets all fees and transports the candidates to and from the venue.

Sue Rew, who co-ordinates the club’s involvement in the programme, said: “Each year, after their return, the participants, together with their parents, are invited to a Rotary meeting to tell us about their experiences.

"Invariably it is enthusiastic. Over the years we have never failed to be impressed by how much the youngsters themselves recognise the positive impact and value that the programme has on their outlook as they begin to consider their future educational and career choices”.

Sue added: “In the months ahead, Ludlow Rotary will be on the search for participants for the 2025 RYLA programme, approaching local schools, colleges and youth groups in Ludlow and the surrounding area.

"We are also pleased to hear direct from potential applicants and their parents and are happy to provide further information and an application form.

"The only stipulation is that applicants must be over 16 and under 18 when the programme takes place in August 2025. I can be contacted at secretary@ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk.”