Clash over conversion of former hospital maternity block into creative space

Health campaigner Darren Childs says the possibility of workshops and events being held at the proposed SY8 studios and the application for an alcohol licence would cause disturbance so close to the hospital and other nearby residents.

However two local councillors, who met with the applicant this week, say those worried about the development have "got the wrong end of the stick".

Applicant Annabelle Brousse de Gersigny has teamed up with artist Ed Godrich to put forward the plans for the former maternity unit.

Ed, who plans to have his own studio there, has worked on art installation with the likes of singer Robbie Williams. He says SY8 will be home to both his painting and diorama sculpture studio. where he will work and collaborate alongside other artists while also continuing with his solo commissions.

Annabelle met with Councillors Tracey Huffer and Andy Boddington on Tuesday.

Councillor Huffer said: "This is an exciting project which centres around workshops and studios. The applicant is very keen to also look at providing opportunities for young people to train with apprenticeships and similar schemes.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to regenerate the area in a sympathetic way and provide inclusive events and opportunities.

"The idea for a coffee shop is not for huge numbers of people but for those attending art or craft events and other ideas that Annabelle has such as walking and cycling groups."

Councillor Boddington said that the application for alcohol sales was not for rowdy parties at all.

"As we understand it is so that locally produced alcohol could be included in what is on offer," he said.

"The building was literally falling down and they have done a remarkable job of converting it for modern use whilst retaining its historic character."

"Those behind SY8 are not wanting to throw parties for to have a relatively small meeting space."

Darren Childs said: "This is just completely the wrong initiative for Ludlow Community Hospital. The hospital is there for health care, and the new users of the old maternity block need to be sensitive to those wider community needs."