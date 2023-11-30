Town council celebrates success of three-day festive kick-starter festival

Ludlow Winter Festival attracted hundreds of attendees to a weekend of events which was kicked off by the Orleton Young Farmers Tractor Run and included folk music in Ludlow Assembly Rooms, a light trail in Ludlow Castle, pizza and poetry in St Laurence’s Church and more.

One of the festival's highlights was the eagerly awaited light switch-on, where Ludlow’s nine-year-old mayoress, Gabriella Ginger, the mayor's young daughter, had the honour of illuminating the town and initiating the festivities.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Glenn Ginger said: “Ludlow Town Council are delighted with the overwhelming turnout and positive feedback from attendees. The collaboration and support from the community has made this event a real success.”

The Ludlow Winter Festival was hailed for not only highlighting the town’s independent scene with late-night shopping and Christmas markets but also providing a platform to showcase local talent.

Performers included Macy O, Ludlow Male Voice Choir and Bella Acapella to name a few.

Ludlow Winter Festival. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

The wide variety of free activities contributed to the festival’s inclusive and family-friendly atmosphere with a visit from Father Christmas, entertainment from Sunshine Radio and a commotion caused by the Grinch.

A spokesperson for the council said it "extends its gratitude to all participants and businesses who played a crucial role in making Ludlow Winter Festival a memorable event".

"The council looks forward to building on this success in future events and continuing to bring the community together through collaboration with businesses and organisations."