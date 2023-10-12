Watch police break down door in drugs raid before seizing weapons and removing man

Two officers getting into the property in Ludlow. Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers from Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team say the raid was carried out on Wednesday at an address on Steventon New Road.

They have posted a video on Twitter showing officers smashing down the bottom panel of a door and getting in through the narrow opening.

It then cuts to a search of the premises and a display of wraps before showing a cardboard box being carried out of the untidy premises.

Yesterday we carried out a #warrant at St Kellems Bungalows following intel we received about drug supply concerns in the area.



Items seized from the address included two weapons and an unknown quantity of suspected Class A drugs 1/3 pic.twitter.com/S8Bc3Nx6P4 — Ludlow SNT (@LudlowCops) October 12, 2023

People with their faces pixelated to hide their identities are then seen getting into a grey unmarked car.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: "Items seized from the address included two weapons, an unknown quantity of suspected Class A drugs and a large box of prescription medication, which we believe may have been previously stolen.

"Within the premises was a male who did not live there, who we escorted off the premises and referred to Diverse, a programme that helps drug users."

Officers say the local community can help them by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity either online at the West Mercia Police website.