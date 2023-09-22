Big bingo bonus for Teenage Cancer Trust at Ludlow event

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A cancer support group has raised more than £700 for a cause close to its heart.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group member, Sally Ford, with daughter, Sarah
Ludlow Cancer Support Group member, Sally Ford, with daughter, Sarah

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group says its recent bingo night was an outstanding success, after raising £410 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

This is in addition to the £370 that has already been donated to the trust by the group, with more to come from further donations.

LCSG committee member Rita Rogers, who organised the event, said the Bingo at Burway Bowling Club event on September 19 was a "wonderful evening".

Rita said: “Our thanks go to Burway Bowling Club and the many generous sponsors and individuals who provided such marvellous prizes.

“It was a wonderful evening, and everyone enjoyed it”.

LCSG offers fun, friendship and support to people who have had or are suffering from cancer.

Meetings are held in the Parish Room, St Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow SY8 1QZ from 11am to 12.45pm on the second and fourth Fridays of every month except August.

For more information visit ludlowcancersupport.org, phone 01584 875438 or email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Health
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News