Two-hour rescue operation after spaniel falls into quarry near Ludlow

Trixie looking none the worse for her ordeal. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at around 9.56am on Friday after the dog, called Trixie, got into trouble at Dinham Quarry, near to Dinham Bridge in Ludlow.

Crews from both Ludlow and Wellington headed to the quarry, where they were joined by the animal rescue team.

Trixie can just be seen peering out from the undergrowth. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the spaniel was trapped on a rock face, approximately four metres down from top of cliff.

Crews used a thermal image camera and rope rescue techniques to haul the dog to safety.

The rescue team with Trixie. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The dog was reported to be back "safe and well" with the care of its owner at 11.50am following its two-hour ordeal. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "@SFRS_Ludlow and @SFRS_Wellington rescued cocker spaniel 'Trixie' from the side of a cliff today, uninjured but hungry and now back with owner, well done all! #rescue #dog."