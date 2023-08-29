Landlady 'overwhelmed' by community support after historic Grade II listed pub reopens

The George's 45-strong team

The George Inn in Ludlow had been a Pizza Express since 2015, but before that was a public house under numerous names for more than a century.

Oakman Inns converted it back to a pub after a £2 million redevelopment, and the historic Ludlow pub finally reopened its doors last week.

Anna Mahey, the general manager, said she was "proud" of her new 45-strong team, adding: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive comments and warm welcome from the community.

“We’re delighted with the way The George looks: from our new pub sign and heritage house colour to our dining areas and terraced garden with our pretty flower beds and vertical, living wall created by local landscaper Humble-Bee.

"We are looking forward to getting more involved with the community and have already pledged our support to the Hands Together Charity.”

The pub and its 120-seater Mediterranean-inspired restaurant were opened on Thursday night when the town's mayoress, nine-year-old Gabriella Ginger, daughter of town mayor Glenn Ginger, cut the official ribbon.

The Reverend Wayne Davies, the Pioneer Curate at neighbouring St Laurence’s Church, pulled the first pint of Ludlow Gold behind The George’s reinstated oak bar.

The Reverend Wayne Davies pulling the first pint

Also at the reopening was Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne, who said: "I was very pleased to join a full house to raise a glass to the opening of The George at its opening night on Thursday.

"Ludlow is a town with a strong reputation for excellent pubs and restaurants. This significant investment in enlarging The George into a traditional pub and modern restaurant is a clear vote of confidence in our local economy.