'Tricky to fix' burst water main affects supplies all day in south Shropshire town

Severn Trent Water said after they fixed one bust main in the SY8 area of Ludlow they found an additional one on the network.

There have been interruptions to the water supply in Ludlow over the past few days and the company has thanked its customers for their patience. They were aware of the second issue at 10.39am and were expecting it to be fixed by 9pm on Monday.

In website updates throughout Monday they said; "We would like to apologise for the recent supply interruptions in the SY8 area of Ludlow over the past few days. We have now repaired the burst main, but in doing so have identified an additional burst on our network."

In an update at just after 7pm a company spokesperson said: "Our engineers are still working super hard to get your water flowing normally again, however the repairs are proving to be trickier than we first expected and we’re now aiming to have this resolved by 9pm.

"We really do apologise if you’re still experiencing any issues with your supply because of this, rest assured we’re committed to getting this resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible for you."