Crowd funding appeal for Christmas lights to light up Ludlow

The first of Ludlow's Christmas lights was being lifted into place today (TUES) outside 'Ye Old Bull Ring Tavern' in King Street, Ludlow. The lights are being put up by the town council ahead of the lights switch on which will take place on November 26, 2011.

The money will be utilised to fund new Christmas lights, ensuring, it says, a dazzling display during the Christmas period.

Following the Christmas lights survey conducted in April, the Council says it has been overwhelmed by the positive responses and valuable feedback received from individuals and businesses. Numerous offers of contributions and donations have poured in, demonstrating the collective enthusiasm and commitment towards making this a memorable community event.

Now the council is calling upon the support of local businesses and residents to contribute to this initiative, which promises to elevate the town's festive sparkle to new heights.

With nearly 400 responses, Ludlow Town Council Mayor, Councillor Glen Ginger, says the council has taken the time to carefully listen to the opinions of local residents.

"We are immensely grateful for the incredible response from the community. The contributions from local businesses and residents will play a pivotal role in transforming Ludlow. Together, we can create a wonderful experience for everyone to enjoy."

The Ludlow Town Council crowdfunding campaign is now open to all who wish to contribute. Donations can be made through the website justgiving.com/crowdfunding/LudlowChristmasLights, where further information about the initiative, including progress updates, will be provided.