Plan to turn Ludlow house into home for children is refused on safety grounds

Clifton Villas in Temeside. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee unanimously agreed the property in Temeside, Ludlow, was not suitable due to the lack of parking.

Councillors said carers would either be adding to the existing parking problems on the extremely busy road, or have to risk their safety by walking to the nearest car park late at night due to shift patterns.

The plans for 41 Clifton Villas were lodged earlier this year by newly formed care company Grey Davies Care, set up by Lena Graham and Sarah Davies, after Ms Graham inherited the house.

They proposed housing up to four children with learning disabilities and autism at the home, supported by up to four staff on the premises at a time.

However Shropshire Council planning officers recommended the scheme be refused on the grounds that there was only room for two cars on the driveway.

Ludlow Town Council had objected to the plans along with eight members of the public, the committee heard.

Neighbour Marshal Horne said he and other Temeside residents were concerned about the proposed change of use.

Mr Horne said: “The house couldn’t be more inappropriate for a business of this nature.

“I can’t stress enough how busy this street is.”

Mr Horne added that he was planning to sell his home but had been told by a local estate agent that it would be de-valued if the new children’s home was created.

Councillor Viv Parry, who represents Ludlow South and lives on the same street as the house, also spoke against the plans.

She said the road was on a bus route and near several large businesses, resulting in it being heavily used throughout the day.

One of the applicants, Ms Graham, told the committee that staff would be offered discounted parking permits for the nearest public car park, a seven-minute walk away.

She said: “We won’t have regular deliveries, we will function as a normal family home, using the local community for our shopping.”

Addressing some of the neighbours’ other objections, she added: “The children we will be looking after will be children with learning disabilities, they’re not going to be children that will do criminal damage and will riot around Ludlow.”

Councillor Caroline Bagnall, a former social worker, said: “To create a home that doesn’t appear as an institution is very valuable.

“But, having been that worker who finished work at 10pm or started at 7am, I think the parking issue is very important.

“In terms of the safety and wellbeing of your staff, to have to walk five or 10 minutes to the nearest car park, that’s not a great idea.”