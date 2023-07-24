Sadness at the death of Shropshire fun fair chief David Wynn

File photo of the may fair in Ludlow

David Wynn, of Edward Danters Fun Fair, died on Saturday, the company announced at the weekend.

The Wynn family have been operating the Ludlow May Fair since 1973 and their rides would have been enjoyed by many over the decades. David was in town for the event earlier in the year. And the company runs many other fairs in the spring and summer.

A spokesperson for Edward Danters Fun Fair wrote on social media: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing David Wynn, a beloved husband, dad and grandad.

"He passed away at home with his loved ones beside him on Saturday, July 22."

They added: "David was so loved. Our deepest thanks to all who have called and sent messages."

A spokesperson for Ludlow Town Council said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of David Wynn this weekend.

"David, and his wife Carol, have been bringing the May Fair to Ludlow for several decades. He was well known and liked by staff, councillors and many local traders.

"Our thoughts are with Carol, their daughters and families.