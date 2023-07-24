Now it's plan B as no election called for vacant seat on Ludlow Town Council

Ludlow Guildhall - Ludlow Town Council.

The town council has now invited applications for people who would want to be co-opted to serve as a councillor on the Whitcliffe ward.

It follows the resignation of Councillor Philip Adams earlier this year.

A co-option meeting has been set to be held on September 18.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Following the resignation of Councillor Adams as a councillor for Whitcliffe ward, Shropshire Council elections have confirmed that there has been no request to hold an election, and in these circumstances, Ludlow Town Council invites applications for co-option."

If you are eligible and wish to be considered for co-option as councillor for Whitcliffe ward, please complete the application form available on Ludlow Town Council’s website ludlow.gov.uk and return it to assistant@ludlow.gov.uk by September 11, 2023.

There are various rules and restrictions on who can be a councillor.