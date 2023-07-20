Post-Medieval gold finger-ring Credit Birmingham Museums Trust

Ten fascinating finds were revealed by metal detectorists including a lovers' gold ring that looks like something from the Lord of the Rings and comes complete with a secret message.

The gold ring was found by a metal detectorist in the Ludlow area on August 10, 2018 and is described by experts as a gold posy/posie ring probably from the 17th century. Posie means 'poem', say the experts.

Its inner hoop is inscribed with the posie, or poem, Except the Givers Good Will. And some experts believe it was meant to convey a private message between lovers.

In this case the word "except' can be taken as meaning "accept", according to expert reports placed before the coroner's court.

Another of the 10 items declared treasure by Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery on Thursday was a blade fragment from the late Bronze Age from circa 950 to 750BC. It was discovered by Paul Murphy while metal detecting on the Whittington area in April 2018.

A fragment of a copper alloy blade fragment, Credit PAS Cymru – National Museum Wales

Dr Susie White, the finds liaison officer for North Wales, wrote to the coroner saying that although the object was reported as a single find "it has recently become apparent that the item should have been considered as part of the late Bronze Age hoard 'Shropshire Marches V' and has therefore been reported as treasure..."

Shropshire Council hopes to secure grant aid to acquire the items once they have been officially valued in London.

Emma-Kate Lanyon, Shropshire Council museums service curator, said: “This exciting batch of Shropshire finds give us a remarkable opportunity to get in touch with our past.

"In particular the gold and garnet pendant, which is an unusual find for the area. It would have belonged to someone, most likely a woman, of some status and importance and would have consisted of several such pieces strung together.

“Some thousand years later another woman lost the gold posy ring found in Ludlow. This is also a very personal object as it was probably a gift between lovers with a private message inscribed inside the band.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “It is incredible that the countryside is still turning over artefacts dating so far back in time and offering us even more insight into Shropshire’s population and settlements.

“It must be incredibly rewarding to make this kind of discovery and we are indebted to the people who act responsibly and report the finds and allow us all to share in their history.”

A complete silver button or dress fastener dating to the post medieval period Credit National Museums Liverpool

Fay Bailey, Shropshire Council museums and archives manager, added: “They are really exciting objects and another important jigsaw piece that will help us reveal the unique history of Shropshire. We hope to be able to share them with our visitors soon.”

A complete silver gilt lace tag dating to the post medieval period Credit National Museums Liverpool

Sitting at the coroner's court at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, Mr Ellery dealt with all 10 items in summary fashion.

The items are

A fragment of a copper alloy blade fragment, probably of Late Bronze Age date (c.1150-750 BC), found in Whittington: Although the object was reported as a single find, it has recently become apparent that this item should have been considered as part of the Late Bronze Age Hoard reported in 2017.

A complete silver gilt post medieval ring Credit National Museums Liverpool

An incomplete silver mount of possible Roman date (c.AD 43-150) discovered in Whitchurch.

A complete silver gilt post medieval ring dating to the late medieval to early post-Medieval period (c.AD 1400-1600) also found in Whitchurch.

A mostly complete gold pendant with large garnet setting, dating to the Early Medieval period (c.AD 600-700), revealed in Norton-in-Hales.

An assemblage of four copper alloy objects, all of potentially Bronze Age date, unearthed in Whittington.

An incomplete silver mount of possible Roman date Credit National Museum Liverpool