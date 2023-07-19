Retirees invited to enjoy summer party at Ludlow retirement development

Jo and Ruth, of Scarlet Swing, will be entertaining visitors to the event

Churchill Retirement Living's Betjeman Lodge on Corve Street, near the heart of the town, is hosting its summer party on August 3 from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors who attend can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the attractive communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, fizz and traditional ice cream.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Churchill apartment owners and hear about the new lifestyle they’re enjoying.

Bernadette Hennelly, Churchill’s regional marketing manager said: “We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our owners and our friendly sales team."