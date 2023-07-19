A previous Ludlow Repair Cafe event

The July Repair Café that was due to take place on July 29 won't now be taking place but the service still has an at-home service, with repairers accepting electrical and non-electrical items at their homes.

Diane Lyle, of the repair café, said: "I have very reluctantly decided to cancel the July Repair Café because so many of our volunteer repairers are unavailable."

She added that they will be looking at recruiting more repairers.

The next in person repair cafe will be happening on Saturday October 28 at the Elim Church, Smithfield Car Park, between 9.30 am and 12mid-day.

Diane added: "The At-Home service continues to operate with repairers accepting electrical and non-electrical items at their homes."