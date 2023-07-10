Ludlow food bank partnership chips in to ensure pets don't go hungry

Tom Mosler and his guide dog Fin with Ruth Davies and Daniel Mason from Ludlow Food Bank and Frances Sproson, a Blue Cross manager

Ludlow Food Bank began adding dog and cat food to its food parcels last year after it discovered that its clients had been giving their donated food to their pets.

Now the food bank at the Rockspring Community Centre has teamed up with charity Blue Cross who are collecting pet food for the food bank to hand out to its clients.

Ruth Davies of the Ludlow Food Bank said: "We discovered that a lot of people who had pets that were referred to the food bank were giving the tuna or meat in their food parcels to their pets, which isn't who it is meant for.

"So we decided to make sure there was pet food in the food parcels for those that have cats and dogs to make sure people were not giving their food to their pets."

She said to date they have supported around 80 cats and dogs belonging to people referred to the food bank.

"Last year, Ludlow Blue Cross contacted me about setting up a food bank for pets due to concerns about hungry animals during the cost of living crisis," she said.

"When I told them that we were were already providing cat and dog food to our clients, they realised it was a much better idea so they are now collecting pet food for us to ensure our stores are stocked.

"It is not just about animal welfare, but people's pets are important to them so it provides them with comfort knowing their animals are not going hungry."

Frances Sproson, manager at Blue Cross Ludlow charity shop, said: “Here at Blue Cross we’ve heard stories of owners going without food themselves to cover the cost of feeding or caring for their pets and are aware that for some people their pets are their only companions and link to the outside world.

“No pet should have to go hungry, and no one should have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets.