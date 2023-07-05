Shop assistant taken to hospital after robbers target convenience shop

The One Stop shop in Gravel Hill, Ludlow. Photo: Google

The robbery happened at about 6am on Tuesday at the One Stop shop in Gravel Hill.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses, say they do not know how many robbers took part.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The offender/s entered through the back door and cigarettes and cash were stolen from the shop’s safe.

"The CCTV monitor was smashed but the recording device still worked."

Officers say that both members of shop staff that were present were very shaken by the incident.

"One was assaulted and the other was later taken to hospital after complaining of feeling unwell."

A black Peugeot car, probably an estate, was used as a getaway car.