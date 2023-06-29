Nick Corston on a visit to Ludlow Primary School in 2016

Nick Corston, who hails from Ludlow, and runs STEAM Co says he was 'blown away' when he was approached to be Sponsor X for McLaren Racing at the race at Silverstone on July 8.

Nick said: "When Smartsheet said they wanted to support STEAM Co in this way I was just blown away.

"This was the opportunity we really needed to raise our profile, to raise awareness. But more to the point I realised that somebody else shared the dream. They could see the method in my madness. It was that validation."

File picture of Ludlow Junior School day run by STEAM Co. Lots of different activities.Pictured from left: Nick Corston (Co Founder of STEAM Co) in white T-Shirt) with his parents, school children (Years 5/6) and some teachers of Ludlow Primary School.

Smartsheet, the racing team's official partner, has given up its prime branding position spot on the front of the team's cars to STEAM Co, which could now be seen by millions of TV viewers.

Nick - who drives around the UK in a camper van he calls his Starship, to inspire children to use their creativity - has worked with scientists including Professor Brian Cox to fire the imagination of children at schools including in south Shropshire.

He also runs sessions at primary schools, community fetes and festivals across England, designed to spark inspiration, curiosity and creativity, to support children with critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Nick said: “Our work at STEAM Co. is important because creativity is important, yet programs that foster creativity and imagination are often the first to be cut when budgets tighten.

STEAM CO

"I believe that we are all born artists, and creating a creativity revolution can inspire our children, connect communities, and power an economy.

"By Smartsheet and McLaren asking our organization to participate in Sponsor X, it not only meant they saw the shared dream, but it was validation that this cause truly matters.”

STEAM Co believe that by integrating the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, children can develop critical thinking skills, imagination, and creativity that will help them succeed in the future.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, STEAM Co. will host a number of unique sessions for young students in collaboration with McLaren and Smartsheet, including a creativity day with rocket building and coding at a Woking school, chance to meet the engineering team at Silverstone, and a visit to the McLaren Technology Centre.

Smartsheet launched Sponsor X to elevate people and organisations through the global platform of Formula 1.

The initiative gives the Smartsheet on-car branding to non-profits, while collaborating with McLaren to provide meaningful experiences and resources throughout race week and beyond.

Sponsor X was launched at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix with local STEM non-profit DeadlyScience, and then brought to the 2022 United States Grand Prix with The Hidden Genius Project.

For the 2023 British Grand Prix race weekend, STEAM Co. branding will be carried in place of Smartsheet on the MCL60 race cars.

Louise McEwen, executive director, brand and marketing, McLaren Racing, said: “Sponsor X continues to be a forward-thinking programme, pushing the boundaries of partnership collaboration.

"Delivering a campaign with authentic value and the hero activity of swapping a partner’s logo for a charity on our race car is something we had never seen before.

“We are excited that Smartsheet continues to spotlight these important causes through Sponsor X.

"What STEAM Co. are doing to foster creativity in our future generations can have such a positive impact on us today and tomorrow.”

Andrew Bennett, chief marketing officer, Smartsheet, said: “We launched Sponsor X to give deserving non-profits a global platform that puts their purpose front and centre to inspire change that matters.

"We’re going bigger in Sponsor X’s second season, starting with McLaren’s home race in front of millions of people where we’re proud to shine a light on STEAM Co.