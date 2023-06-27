Gemma's art tribute to the inspirational Ann Barge

Gemma Moore with her Drawn In Time Collection (2021-2022) exhibited at The Grange Court, Leominster

Gemma Moore, who is in her early 20s, and lives near the south Shropshire border, and will be putting on Marginalised Represented, at St Lawrence's Church, in memory of Ann Barge.

Ann was a Prebendary of Hereford Cathedral and an assistant priest at St Laurence's who died on August 10 last year at the age of 80.

Gemma said: "Ann meant so much to me because she took such a deep and genuine interest in my art practice that represented marginalised groups in society. She was so keen to have some of this work exhibited in the local community.

"She always saw her ministry helping those on the fringes: she did a lot of work as prison chaplain, was involved with Buddies in Shrewsbury, was active with the gay community in London and Telford, a true pioneer in helping those with Aids or drug addiction.

"She was instrumental in founding a baby cemetery in Ludlow and passionate in supporting parents who had lost children during or before childbirth.

"This does not do full justice to her many commitments to 'the marginalised'."

The show, from July 10 to July 23, consists of various bodies of work that aim to represent a small variety of oppressed and under represented groups, through mutli-media installations and mediums. Sculpture, paintings and drawings characterise the exhibition that showcases the representation of equality, health and life experiences.

Gemma has both a Bachelors and Masters degree in Fine Art and studied at the Hereford College of Arts and the Birmingham School of Art as part of Birmingham City University.

As a "socially engaged practitioner" she is keen to co-produce work alongside community groups in society, for example those diagnosed with dementia. She also pursues a personal art practice that researches and represents a new ways of thinking about issues that characterise everyday life, including safety, equality and feminism.

Ann Barge was a loved member of the Ludlow team ministry at St Laurence’s Church from 1996 to 2012 and had been a prebendary of Hereford Cathedral in 2011-2012. Her funeral service is recorded on St Laurence’s Church’s YouTube channel.