Emergency services called to reports of people trapped in three separate crashes

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Crews used cutting equipment and a winch to release one driver from a car that ended up on its side on Blashfield Road, Ludlow, at around 2.13pm.

Three fire appliances an operations officer, the land ambulance service and the police had also been scrambled to that incident. There has been no update on the condition of the person involved.

Then a person was trapped in a crash at Tybroughton, near Whitchurch, at about 2.50pm.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service scrambled a fire engine, a technical rescue unit and called on their colleagues in Shropshire for assistance. A crew from nearby Whitchurch was sent to help.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire & Rescue Service said the Welsh Ambulance Service and the police were also in attendance.

"The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service," said a spokesman.

The third in the trio of crashes saw a car involved in collision believed to be the verge.

Firefighters were scrambled to Uffington Lane, in Shrewsbury, where they joined the police and ambulance service on the scene.