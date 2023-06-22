Vehicle hit wall in late-night Ludlow crash

The collision happened at Woodhouses, Bromfield, Ludlow, at around 10pm. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have said.

A spokesman said: "At 10.13pm on Thursday, June 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow. One vehicle involved in RTC with wall. No persons trapped. Crews made vehicles safe."

One fire engine was mobilised from Craven Arms station and crews used small gear to deal with the incident.