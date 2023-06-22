Ludlow named 'most stylish place to live in Shropshire' - with four towns coming close

Broad Street in Ludlow

Online home furniture shop Furniturebox conducted the survey, which involved polling 5,000 people in the county.

In second place was Shrewsbury, with Bridgnorth coming in third, while Whitchurch was fourth and Much Wenlock fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

King Street in Ludlow

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Ludlow is the most stylish place to live in Shropshire.

“Any of the Shropshire locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

College Street and Ludlow Museum

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Shropshire's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there."

Nationally, Ludlow came 13th on the list which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk, followed by Morpeth in Northumberland and Selborne in Hampshire.

Bull Ring / King Street in Ludlow

Ludlow is situated on the edge of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It boasts a traditional open-air market, independent shops and restaurants, as well as an arts and community venue.

It is also home to one of the finest medieval ruins in England – Ludlow Castle.

Its history dates back to the 11th century and it played an important role in the Tudor dynasty as the place where Prince Arthur, first-born son of King Henry VII tragically died. His untimely death altered the course of British history forever.

View of Ludlow Castle and Dinham Bridge