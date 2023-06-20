Free fitness club is looking for a venue

Tanya Griffiths

First free fitness, a not-for-profit organisation, runs a weekly class for the community with no charge.

Tanya Griffiths, who recently moved to Ludlow, said the classes were dependent on being able to find a venue free of change.

She is being supported by Councillor Darren Childs who is full of praise for the initiative.

"People can work at their own pace and the classes start with a warm up and end with a cool down and some meditation," he said.

"This is very much a give back to the community, to make the world a bit happier and healthier."

Tanya, who have moved to Shropshire from Northampton, said not everyone could afford fitness in their lives.

"I just want to give everyone the opportunity to get fit," she said.

Councillor Childs said: "Any help would be appreciated as it is a great cause. I am working closely with Tanya Griffiths to help get this up and running for local people."