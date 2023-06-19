Ludlow's Helen 'really honoured' to be made MBE in King's Birthday Honours

By David TooleyLudlow

A south Shropshire woman who has been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours says the news came as a "most surprising birthday present".

Helen Hughes MBE, in the refurbished auditorium at Ludlow Assembly Rooms,
Lately the voluntary chief executive officer of the Ludlow Assembly Rooms (LAR), Helen Hughes was awarded the medal under her married name Rooker for her work for charity, the arts and the community, and says volunteering runs in the family blood.

