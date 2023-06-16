Secret garden hidden away in Ludlow opens for National Garden Scheme

A garden hidden away in Ludlow will be open to the public for the National Gardens Scheme later this month.

The garden of Carolyn and Kevin Wood, ready to open for the NGS charity.

Carolyn and Kevin Wood's garden at Steventon Terrace looks deceptively small from the outside.

But once through the garden gate visitors are treated to more than half an acre of different areas from rose gardens and herbaceous borders to a pond, a Mediterranean garden, and even room for chickens.

The award-winning garden was first opened in memory of Carolyn’s father Ron, who died of cancer.

Carolyn said: “My dad passed away and was supported by Macmillan nurses and this is one of the reasons we started doing it.

“We wanted to give something back and raise money for charity.”

This year the garden will be open on June 24.

There will also be tea and home-made cakes available and the gardens are dog and wheelchair friendly.

Admission is £5 for adults while children go free.

