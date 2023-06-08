Council opens grant process for applications

Organisations are being invited to apply for grants from a town council.

Ludlow Town Council is inviting applications for the grants.
Ludlow Town Council has confirmed that the process of applications for its Annual Core Grant Funding for 2024/25 is open.

Local Ludlow-based organisations which would like financial help to fund a project or service, can apply for the grants.

Organisations that directly benefit residents in Ludlow may be eligible, and can apply for funding up to £5,000 to support their activities in the parish.

Councillor Glenn Ginger said: “Even though Ludlow Town Council has limited resources, it is important to support local organisations benefitting the local community, and we’re pleased to continue offering this support."

Organisations are asked to read the criteria carefully to check they are eligible.

For information visit www.ludlow.gov.uk/your-council/services-we-provide/grants

