Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car

A car was left damaged following the crash involving a cyclist this afternoon. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

The crash involving the two vehicles occurred in Ashford Carbonell, near Ludlow at 3.08pm on Wednesday.

Police officers from south Shropshire shared a photo of the vehicle involved, which showed the car in a hedgerow with damage to the bonnet, windscreen and roof.

In the post on Twitter, a spokesperson from south Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Car v pedal cycle RTC at Ashford Carbonell today. Cyclist taken to hospital with injuries, road closed during the investigation."

Three police vehicles and a land ambulance attended the scene.