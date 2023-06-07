Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car

The crash involving the two vehicles occurred in Ashford Carbonell, near Ludlow at 3.08pm on Wednesday.
Police officers from south Shropshire shared a photo of the vehicle involved, which showed the car in a hedgerow with damage to the bonnet, windscreen and roof.
In the post on Twitter, a spokesperson from south Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Car v pedal cycle RTC at Ashford Carbonell today. Cyclist taken to hospital with injuries, road closed during the investigation."
Three police vehicles and a land ambulance attended the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance has been approached for comment.