Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on rural south Shropshire road

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in south Shropshire.

Police said the man was fatally injured in a two vehicle collision.

The tragedy happened on the B4364 at Burwarton, the road between Ludlow and Cleobury north.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls at about 6.20pm on Sunday .

West Merica Police say that the collision involved a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a Nissan Navara car. The motorbike had been travelling in the direction of Bridgnorth from Cleedownton.

"Both bike and rider left the road and ended up in a field," a spokesperson for the police said.

The rider was a 39-year old man.

"Paramedics attended but the rider sadly died at the scene."

The road was closed while emergency services were on scene and for police investigations with traffic diverted.

