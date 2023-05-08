Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on rural south Shropshire road

Police said the man was fatally injured in a two vehicle collision.
The tragedy happened on the B4364 at Burwarton, the road between Ludlow and Cleobury north.
Emergency services responded to 999 calls at about 6.20pm on Sunday .
West Merica Police say that the collision involved a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a Nissan Navara car. The motorbike had been travelling in the direction of Bridgnorth from Cleedownton.
"Both bike and rider left the road and ended up in a field," a spokesperson for the police said.
The rider was a 39-year old man.
"Paramedics attended but the rider sadly died at the scene."
The road was closed while emergency services were on scene and for police investigations with traffic diverted.